Japan Shortens COVID-19 Isolation Periods

Tokyo, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government shortened its quarantine periods for people with COVID-19 on Wednesday, the health ministry said.

The quarantine period for people with symptomatic COVID-19 is shortened from 10 days to 7 days. They can come out of isolation 24 hours after their symptoms have improved.

For those with asymptomatic COVID-19, the quarantine period was cut from seven days to five days on condition that they test negative for the virus on the fifth day.

The ministry also decided to allow those with asymptomatic COVID-19 to go out to buy food and other daily necessities.

People with both symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID-19 are still asked to check their health conditions and take precautions for 10 days and 7 days, respectively.

