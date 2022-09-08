Study Finds Lower Death Risks for Those Eating Many Fruits, Vegetables

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--People who ate lots of fruits and vegetables rich in vitamins and fiber had slightly lower risks of death than those who did not eat them much, a team of researchers including those from Japan's National Cancer Center showed Wednesday.

The team tracked roughly 95,000 people in 10 prefectures around the country for about 20 years from 1990. The participants, who were aged between 40 and 69 at the start of the project, were surveyed on their diets and put into five groups based on the amount of fruits and vegetables consumed.

Compared with the group that ate the least amount of fruits, the group with the highest consumption had an 8 pct lower risk of death, while the group with the second highest had a 9 pct lower risk of death.

The risk of death from heart disease was up to 13 pct lower for those eating lots of fruits compared with those eating only a little. The trend was especially strong for women.

The groups that ate vegetables the most and second most had 7 pct and 8 pct lower risks of death, respectively, than the group eating the least vegetables.

