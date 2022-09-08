Ceremony Marks 10th Anniversary of London's Fukushima Garden

Newsfrom Japan

London, Sept. 7 (Jiji Press)--A ceremony marking 10 years since the opening of the Fukushima Garden in London's Holland Park was held Wednesday.

The event was attended by Takatoshi Ide, vice governor of the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima, Japanese Ambassador to Britain Hajime Hayashi and David Lindsay, mayor of Kensington and Chelsea, a London borough where the park is located.

A cherry tree sapling was planted and a bench for visiting citizens was donated to commemorate the 10th anniversary.

The Fukushima Garden was set up in Holland Park in July 2012 after Fukushima Prefecture was hit by the March 2011 major earthquake and tsunami. In 2017, the Fukushima Garden formed a sister garden agreement with a British-style garden in the city of Motomiya in Fukushima, becoming a symbol of friendship between Japan and Britain.

Ide read a speech on behalf of Fukushima Governor Masao Uchibori during the ceremony and expressed thanks to the British government for abolishing in June import restrictions of Japanese-made food products, including products made in Fukushima.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]