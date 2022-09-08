Olympics Bid City Sapporo, JOC Make Anticorruption Pledge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese city of Sapporo, which aims to host the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, and the Japanese Olympic Committee on Thursday jointly released a declaration pledging to stage the sporting events free from corruption, in response to the revelation of bribery scandals related to the Tokyo Games.

The declaration was signed by Katsuhiro Akimoto, mayor of Sapporo, the capital of the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, and JOC President Yasuhiro Yamashita.

If Sapporo wins the Olympic bid, an organizing committee will be created in accordance with the governance rules of the International Olympic Committee and the Japan Sports Agency, the declaration said.

The city of Sapporo and the JOC also pledged to clarify their policy on the handling of conflicts of interests and consider what roles should be given to advertising agencies and how the decision-making processes should be in marketing operations.

The bribery scandals in question, linked to last year's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, have led to the arrests of a former Tokyo Games organizing committee executive and some other related officials.

