Japan, India Agree to Promote Maritime Security Cooperation

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Foreign and defense ministers from Japan and India on Thursday agreed to promote maritime security cooperation in order to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The Japanese and Indian ministers expressed their opposition to unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea, apparently referring to China's increasing military and economic pressure in the region.

At the beginning of their meeting in Tokyo, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada criticized China for firing ballistic missiles during its military exercises around Taiwan in August that fell within Japan's exclusive economic zone.

"It's a serious issue that affects our country's security and the people's safety," Hamada said.

The Japanese and Indian ministers agreed on the need to make efforts to maintain the peace and stability of the region and to ease tensions.

