Japan to Compile Economic Package in Oct.: Kishida

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday that his government will compile a comprehensive package of economic measures to fight soaring prices next month.

Kishida told reporters that the government will consider a fiscal 2022 second supplementary budget to finance the economic package.

The government plans to adopt near-term measures to combat high prices on Friday.

The near-term measures will include providing 50,000 yen in benefits to each low-income household and 600 billion yen in grants to municipalities, Kishida said.

He said the government will extend its subsidy program aimed at curbing soaring gasoline prices, currently set to expire at the end of this month, until the end of the year. It plans to reduce the amount of subsidies in stages toward the year-end.

