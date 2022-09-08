Kishida Defends Decision to Hold State Funeral for Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida defended his decision to hold a state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, at parliamentary meetings Thursday.

The decision was appropriate as Abe was the country's longest-serving prime minister, Kishida said.

Referring to criticism of the decision, he said "I humbly accept it and will fulfill my accountability to the public."

This was the first opportunity for Kishida to explain about the state funeral, scheduled for Sept. 27, at parliament. Participants to the funeral will include U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

"While mourning Abe as a nation, the funeral is intended to show our determination to resolutely defend democracy without giving in to violence," he said.

