Japan Confirms 112,404 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 112,404 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a decrease of about 37,400 from a week before.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by three from Wednesday to 471, while 252 new deaths were reported.

In Tokyo, 10,640 new cases were confirmed, the second consecutive day above 10,000 and a decrease of about 3,800 from a week earlier.

Thirty new COVID-19 deaths were confirmed in the Japanese capital. The seven-day average of new cases fell 28.2 pct to 10,799.9. There were 31 patients with severe symptoms, an increase of two from Wednesday.

A new omicron subvariant that has not been reported anywhere in the world has been detected in three people who entered Japan late last month, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases said.

