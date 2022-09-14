INTERVIEW: Public Safety Chief Vows to Improve VIP Security Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Public Safety Commission Chairman Koichi Tani has stressed his resolve to improve police security measures for VIPs following the fatal shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Tani, who took up the post in last month's reshuffle of the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, said that he will engage in the work "with a sense of tension."

"To be honest, I think I was appointed chairman of the National Public Safety Commission at a difficult time," he said. "Whether the police have been fully able to apply the bitter lessons (learned from the killing of Abe) will be tested at the state funeral for the former prime minister and (next year's) summit of the Group of Seven major industrial nations."

Tani said that it is his duty as chief of the commission to guide the National Police Agency to make sure that the tragic incident never happens again. "We need to steadily review police measures to guard dignitaries," he added.

Tani also said that the new police security guidelines show what needs to be reviewed, and that constant efforts to make revisions are necessary in light of rapid technological development.

