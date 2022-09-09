U.S. Army Pacific Chief Inspects GSDF Unit in Amami Oshima

Newsfrom Japan

Amami, Kagoshima Pref., Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Gen. Charles Flynn, commanding general of the U.S. Army Pacific, on Thursday visited Amami Oshima and inspected the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's surface-to-ship missile unit deployed on the island in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

Continued presence of the United States and Japan will help deter bad behavior of other countries, Flynn said at a joint press conference with Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, chief of staff of the GSDF, underscoring the significance of U.S.-Japan collaboration.

By demonstrating the unity of the two nations on the island, a key base for the defense of the Nansei island chain in southwestern Japan, Flynn apparently aimed to keep a check on China, which is ramping up its captivities around Taiwan and in the East China Sea.

Flynn inspected GSDF facilities in Amami Oshima aboard a helicopter. At the GSDF's Camp Amami in the city of Amami on the island, he was given explanations about defense equipment including Type 12 surface-to-ship missiles.

At the press conference, Yoshida said that he is concerned about China's behavior, adding that the Nansei islands are an extremely important region geopolitically.

