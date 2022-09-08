Horie Recognized as World's Oldest to Sail Solo across Pacific

Newsfrom Japan

Nishinomiya, Hyogo Pref., Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--Kenichi Horie, an 84-year-old Japanese marine adventurer, on Thursday received an official certificate from Guinness World Records recognizing him as the world's oldest person to complete a trans-Pacific solo voyage.

Horie, who achieved the feat by yacht in June, received the certificate at a yacht harbor in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

"I'm very happy to receive such a great birthday gift," said Horie, who turned 84 on Thursday. "With this (recognition) as a motivation, I want to continue to be a late bloomer," he said with a smile.

Horie left San Francisco on March 26. He sailed some 8,500 kilometers in his 6-meter-long yacht and arrived in the Kii Channel off Hinomisaki in Wakayama Prefecture, western Japan, on June 4.

He set a pedal-boating distance record in 1993 and made the fastest crossing of the Pacific Ocean using a solar-powered boat in 1996, both recognized by Guinness World Records.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]