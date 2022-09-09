Japan Adopts 50,000-Yen Aid Plan for Low-Income Households

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Friday adopted a plan to provide 50,000 yen in benefits to each low-income household in the country to help them cope with soaring food and energy prices.

The plan is part of a package of additional measures to tackle higher prices, which was endorsed as at a meeting of the government's comprehensive task force on prices, wages and livelihoods.

By the end of this month, the government hopes to decide on the spending of reserve funds totaling around 3.5 trillion yen to implement the new measures to tackle higher prices as well as steps to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Protecting people's lives and business activities is one of my administration's top priorities. We'll carry out the additional measures swiftly," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who heads the task force, told the day's meeting.

The government will extend its subsidy program aimed at curbing soaring gasoline prices, currently set to expire at the end of this month, until the end of the year. Currently, the government pays up to 35 yen per liter in subsidies to oil wholesalers.

