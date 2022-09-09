Japan, Palau Affirm Cooperation on Indo-Pacific Vision

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and visiting Palau President Surangel Whipps on Friday affirmed their countries' cooperation to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently mindful of China's growing influence in the South Pacific.

Holding talks at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Kishida told Whipps that Palau is an important partner of Japan with over 200 years of history of bilateral exchanges.

At a time when the foundation of the international order is being shaken, it is important that countries sharing fundamental values such as democracy and the rule of law stand in unity, the prime minister also said.

Whipps said Palau attaches importance to its cooperation with Japan and small island countries in the Pacific region.

Palau is one of the few nations that maintain diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]