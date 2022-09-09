Japan, U.S., European Leaders Affirm Continued Support for Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 8 (Jiji Press)--The leaders of Japan, the United States and major European countries, in their videoconference on Thursday, affirmed that they will make united efforts to continue offering support to Ukraine, where Russia is still waging its war.

Amid diminishing supplies of Russian gas to Europe, the leaders also agreed to work together to ensure stable energy supplies, according to the announcements by the Japanese and U.S. governments.

Furthermore, the White House said the leaders underscored international support for Ukraine through "the sustained imposition of costs on Russia to hold the Kremlin accountable for its aggression."

The videoconference was attended by U.S. President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, British Prime Minister Liz Truss and leaders from countries including Canada, Germany, Poland and Romania.

At the meeting, Kishida explained Russia's moves in the Indo-Pacific region, apparently referring to large-scale military drills recently conducted by Russia near the Russian Far Eastern city of Vladivostok. Also reporting that the eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development, or TICAD 8, in late August adopted a statement expressing serious concern over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kishida stressed the importance of cooperation with neutral countries and the unity of the international community in standing against Russia.

