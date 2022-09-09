Queen Elizabeth II Had Close Ties with 3 Japanese Emperors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The late Queen Elizabeth II established close ties between the British Royal and Japanese Imperial families that spanned three emperors over her reign of 70 years.

The bond was formed as the Queen led the way to overcome difficulties between the two nations that were enemies during World War II. She interacted with former Emperor Hirohito, posthumously called Emperor Showa, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and the current Emperor Naruhito.

Invited by the Queen, Emperor Naruhito was to visit Britain with Empress Masako in 2020 in what would have been his first overseas trip since his enthronement in 2019.

The chance to meet the Queen for the first time since 2001 was lost, however, because the visit was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In June 1953, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, then crown prince, attended the coronation of the Queen on behalf of his father, Emperor Showa.

