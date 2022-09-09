Kishida Expresses "Deep Sorrow" over Queen Elizabeth's Death

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday expressed his "deep sorrow" over the death of British Queen Elizabeth II.

"I can't help but feel deep sorrow, and I offer my heartfelt condolences to the British Royal Family, government and people," Kishida told reporters.

Kishida praised the Queen for playing "a major role in the world's peace and prosperity" and making "great contributions to the strengthening of Japan- Britain relations."

The Japanese prime minister's office lowered a flag to half-mast in honor of the Queen.

