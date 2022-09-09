Japan to Revise Foreign Aid Guidelines in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will revise its guidelines on development assistance to foreign countries in the first half of 2023, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

A government-appointed panel of experts, led by Kyoto University professor Hiroshi Nakanishi, will discuss how to change the Development Cooperation Charter, which sets the nation's basic policy on external assistance. Its first meeting is set for Sept. 16.

The government, with a view to promoting the Japan-advocated free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, aims to strengthen its ties with related countries through official development assistance as China is extending its influence over developing countries with massive lending.

"We will defend universal values such as freedom and democracy until the end while securing the peace and prosperity of our country," Hayashi told a press conference, making clear that Japan will utilize ODA programs strategically.

The government expects that the new charter will reflect new developments since 2015, when the current version was drawn up, including the launch of the Indo-Pacific initiative, economic security situations and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

