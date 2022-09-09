Japan Child Abuse Cases Hit Another Record in FY 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The number of child abuse cases in Japan in fiscal 2021 rose 2,615 from the previous year to 207,659, hitting a record for the 31st straight year, the health ministry said Friday.

The number of cases handled by child consultation centers nationwide kept increasing since the government began taking the data in fiscal 1990.

In the year that ended in March 2022, psychological abuse cases, including those of children witnessing domestic violence inflicted on others, numbered 124,722, up 3,388.

The share of psychological abuse cases accounted for about 60 pct, up from some 30 pct a decade ago.

The number of physical abuse cases fell 797 to 49,238, posting the first year-on-year decrease in 15 years.

