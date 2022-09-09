Japan Aims to Continue Collaboration with India: Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan aims to continue to collaborate with India amid China's growing influence, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated on Friday.

During a meeting with the visiting Indian ministers of external affairs and defense at the prime minister's office, Kishida voiced hope for continued collaboration in efforts to defend the international order based on the rule of law and realize a free and open Indo-Pacific region, according to sources with access to the meeting.

The Indian ministers, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, said the South Asian country wants to cooperate with Japan in a wide range of fields, the sources said.

The meeting followed Thursday's two-plus-two talks between the foreign and defense ministers from the two countries in Tokyo.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]