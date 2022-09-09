Ukrainian Woman Sues Japanese Firm over Harassment

Newsfrom Japan

Nara, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A 27-year-old Ukrainian woman filed a damages lawsuit against a Japanese firm with Nara District Court on Friday, claiming that she fell into a state of depression due to harassment by a male superior when she worked for the firm.

The Ukrainian woman demanded that Akagi Helicopter Co., an air freight company based in Tokyo's Koto Ward, pay her some 5.5 million yen.

According to her complaint and other sources, the superior started hurling abusive remarks toward the woman, who was a contract worker at the company's office in the western Japan city of Nara, on a daily basis around January 2020. He called her "a spy sent from a Russian company" and "a stray dog."

After the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year, the woman told the superior that she would like to avoid work related to transactions with Russia.

In response, the superior sent an email to other company workers in April, criticizing her as "a person who is picky at work."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]