Working Mothers Make Up Record 75.9 Pct in Japan in 2021

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of working mothers in child-rearing households in Japan hit a record high of 75.9 pct in 2021, a Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry survey showed Friday.

The rise came as the number of nurseries increased and it became easier for male workers to take child care leave, a ministry official said. The proportion topped 70 pct for the first time in 2017 and has been continuing to rise.

The proportion of regular employees in working mothers with children has also been on the rise, accounting for 29.6 pct in 2021.

Meanwhile, the share of households with children has been on the decline, making up 20.7 pct of all households in the country last year.

The survey also found that single-member households accounted for 29.5 pct of the total. The combined number of households comprising only members aged 65 or over and those made up of such elderly people and unmarried people under 18 totaled a record 15,062,000.

