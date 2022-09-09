Summer Bonuses at Major Japan Firms Average Some 830,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Bonuses at major Japanese companies this summer averaged 832,340 yen, up 7.59 pct from the previous year, a labor ministry survey showed Friday.

The average figure rose year on year for the first time in four years, thanks to the resumption of economic activities, which had been stalled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the average was still below the 845,453 yen marked in 2019, before the virus crisis.

The average summer bonus rose in 16 of the 21 industry sectors. The steel sector marked the sharpest growth, of 78.96 pct, followed by the rubber products sector, with an increase of 15.46 pct, and the chemical sector, with 14.01 pct.

The average fell in five sectors, including the precision instrument sector, which saw the steepest decline, of 23.10 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]