Japan's Cumulative COVID-19 Cases Reach 20 M.

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in Japan reached 20 million on Friday, only less than two months after it topped 10 million on July 14 amid the seventh wave of infections in the country.

On Friday, 99,491 new cases were confirmed across the country, down by some 29,000 from a week before.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms fell by 10 from Thursday to 461. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 211.

Tokyo recorded 9,240 new COVID-19 cases, down by about 3,100 from a week before, the metropolitan government said. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 27.1 pct to 10,346.6.

In the Japanese capital, 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported. There were 32 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria, up by one from Thursday.

