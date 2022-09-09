Tokyo Reports 9,240 New COVID-19 Cases
Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,240 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by about 3,100 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.
In the Japanese capital, 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported.
The seven-day average of new cases dropped 27.1 pct to 10,346.6.
There were 32 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria, up by one from Thursday.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]