Tokyo Reports 9,240 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,240 new COVID-19 cases Friday, down by about 3,100 from a week before, the metropolitan government said.

In the Japanese capital, 29 deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly reported.

The seven-day average of new cases dropped 27.1 pct to 10,346.6.

There were 32 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo criteria, up by one from Thursday.

