BPO Finds NHK's Olympic Documentary Violated Broadcasting Ethics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--A committee of the Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization, or BPO, said Friday that a Tokyo Olympics-related documentary program produced and aired by public broadcaster NHK, or Japan Broadcasting Corp., included a serious breach of broadcasting ethics.

The program in question followed Japanese film director Naomi Kawase and others involved in creating the official documentary film of last summer's Tokyo Olympics.

Subtitles in the program reading "a man who said he was participating in an anti-Olympic demonstration" and "(he) revealed (he) was paid and mobilized" provoked questions from viewers.

The BPO committee concluded that the program depicted a man who had not participated in sucha a demonstration as if he had taken part, criticizing NHK for neglecting to check facts.

The committee also found that NHK edited and used the footage of the man talking about a different demonstration as if he was talking about an anti-Olympic rally.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]