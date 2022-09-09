Japan to Revise Foreign Aid Guidelines in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry decided Friday that it will revise its guidelines on development assistance to foreign countries in the first half of 2023.

At a press conference on the day, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi indicated that the ministry will utilize official development assistance strategically to counter China, which is bolstering its influence through its military and economic strength.

The Development Cooperation Charter was compiled under then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015, when incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was foreign minister. No revisions have since been made to the guidelines.

"We will update our policy on development cooperation in a way that fits the current times and implement it more effectively and strategically," Hayashi said.

The ministry plans to promote development assistance in fields related to the free and open Indo-Pacific initiative, economic security including stable supply chains, and global challenges such as the novel coronavirus pandemic.

