Japan Urges Nursery Schools to Check Bus Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided Friday to demand nursery facilities operating school buses check themselves whether safety control measures are implemented properly, following a recent incident in which a girl died of heatstroke after being left on a school bus.

The decision was made at the first meeting of a panel of officials from related ministries and agencies chaired by Masanobu Ogura, minister in charge of policies related to children.

Additionally, the government will make local government officials inspect all nurseries, kindergartens and other facilities that run school buses to see whether they are taking sufficient safety measures. Facilities subject to such inspections are expected to total about 10,000.

After checking the situation and hearing from experts, the government plans to draw up by the end of October emergency measures to prevent similar incidents, including creating a safety handbook on school bus operations and promoting the use of a system to properly manage child attendance.

The panel is also expected to discuss equipping school buses with safety equipment, such as sensors to prevent a child from being left behind, which are common in some foreign countries.

