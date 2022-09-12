Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line to Open on Sept. 23

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--A new Shinkansen bullet train line linking the neighboring prefectures of Saga and Nagasaki in the Kyushu southwestern Japan region is set to open on Sept. 23.

The 66-kilometer Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line, part of the west Kyushu route of the Kyushu Shinkansen Line, is the shortest of all Shinkansen lines in the nation.

The Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line, to be operated by Kyushu Railway Co. <9142>, or JR Kyushu, links Takeo-onsen Station in the city of Takeo in Saga and Nagasaki Station in the city of Nagasaki, the capital of Nagasaki Prefecture. The line has three other stations--Ureshino-onsen in Saga, and Shin-omura and Isahaya in Nagasaki Prefecture.

Takeo-onsen is planned to be linked to Shin-tosu Station on the Kyushu Shinkansen Line, which fully opened in 2011, to complete the west Kyushu route of the bullet train network in the Kyushu region. But details, including a specific route between Takeo-onsen and Shin-tosu, located in the Saga city of Tosu, have not been decided yet.

For the time being, therefore, passengers using the Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen Line from Takeo-onsen will travel on conventional express trains for access to the station. At Takeo-onsen, a conventional express train uses one side of the platform and a Nishi Kyushu Shinkansen train the other side, making transfers easy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]