13.6 Pct of Newly Married Couples in Japan Met Online: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Of couples who married in Japan between July 2018 and June 2021, 13.6 pct had met online, such as through social media and matchmaking apps, according to a recent survey by the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

The proportion of such couples came to only 6.0 pct for those who married between July 2015 and June 2018.

Meanwhile, the proportion of couples who had met through work stood at 28.2 pct for those who married in the earlier three-year period and at 21.4 pct for those who married in the later period.

The results are believed to be partly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic, during which people have spent more time at home, including working from home.

The survey was conducted in June 2021, covering couples with wives younger than 55 years old and single people aged at 18 or older and under 55. Valid responses came from 6,834, or 73 pct, of the couples and 7,826, or 56 pct of the single people.

