Japan to Resume Missile Evacuation Drills This Month

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan will resume evacuation drills for residents later this month to prepare for a possible ballistic missile attack, after a series of North Korean missile launches this year.

The drills will take place in 10 municipalities of eight prefectures including Hokkaido and Okinawa after a break since June 2018.

Japan held missile evacuation drills in 29 municipalities between 2017 and 2018. It stopped the exercises after recognizing an easing of tensions following a U.S.-N. Korea summit in June 2018.

"We'll consider resuming (evacuation drills) given that ballistic missiles have been launched from North Korea very frequently this year," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference in April this year.

The central government has discussed schedules and other details with local governments hoping to hold such exercises.

