Japan Emperor Mulls Attending Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito is considering visiting Britain to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II, government sources said Saturday.

Japanese Empress Masako is also planning to accompany the Emperor if her health conditions allow, the sources said.

The Emperor does not customarily attend funerals. As an exception, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, the father of Emperor Naruhito, attended the state funeral for Belgian King Baudouin in 1993, when he was on the throne, with his wife, Empress Emerita Michiko.

As the Japanese Imperial and British Royal families have close ties, Emperor Naruhito is believed to be considering attending the funeral for the Queen.

Meanwhile, the Imperial Household Agency said Saturday that the Emperor and the Empress have entered a three-day period until Sunday of mourning for the Queen. The Emperor Emeritus and the Empress Emerita are also observing a period of mourning.

