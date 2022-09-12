INTERVIEW: LDP Exec Mentions Need for Debate on Law against Cults

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Toshiaki Endo, who chairs the General Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, suggested the need for debate over possible legislation aimed at restricting the activities of cults, in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

The remark came at a time when the LDP is seeking to end its ties with the controversial religious group known as the Unification Church.

Asked in the interview about such legislation, possibly drawing on a similar law in France, Endo said, "It would be hard to define what cults are."

"It will be a matter of consideration in the future," he continued, while questioning whether cults can be distinguished from other groups in Japan, where religious systems take different forms from the United States and Europe. "But it would be best to have discussions," he stated.

On whether the LDP can separate itself from the Unification Church, Endo said, "Now is the perfect time to make a clean break with religious groups involved in malicious marketing and other problematic practices."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]