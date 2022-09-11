Russian Hackers Feared to Continue Cyberattacks on Japan
Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--There are concerns that Russian hackers may continue cyberattacks on Japan in protest against the Asian country's support for Ukraine.
A series of attacks apparently by a Russian hacker group called Killnet earlier this month targeted Japanese government-related websites and transportation infrastructure systems including Tokyo Metro Co.'s subway network and the Port of Nagoya in central Japan.
On Tuesday evening, the government's e-Gov portal website became unaccessible, and Killnet issued a statement claiming responsibility for the situation.
The hacker group is believed to have launched a so-called DDoS (distributed denial-of-service) attack, sending a massive amount of data to cause disruptions.
Japanese credit card company JCB Co., social media firm Mixi Inc. <2121>, the Niconico vide-sharing platform and others also came under attack.
