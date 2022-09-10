Japan Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to 92,741

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan fell by around 30,000 from a week earlier to 92,741 on Saturday.

The nationwide number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms decreased by 18 from the previous day to 443, while 208 new deaths were reported among patients.

In Tokyo 9,988 people were newly found positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, down by some 2,500 from a week before. The seven-day average of new infections fell 26.3 pct to 9,979, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 27, while the number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government’s criteria fell by two from Friday to 30.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]