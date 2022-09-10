Tokyo Logs 9,988 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 9,988 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Saturday, down by some 2,500 from a week before.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 27 on the day.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 26.3 pct to 9,979, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria fell by two from Friday to 30.

