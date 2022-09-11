Crown Princess Kiko Turns 56, Wishes for Married Daughter's Happiness

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Princess Kiko turned 56 on Sunday as she wishes for the happiness of her first daughter, former Princess Mako, who married commoner Kei Komura in October last year and lives in New York now.

"I sincerely hope that the two will join hands and live their new life peacefully," Crown Princess Kiko said in a statement answering questions from journalists ahead of her birthday.

"I hope that some day I can make a banksia rose arch and walk around the garden slowly along with the daughter," the Crown Princess also said.

In April this year, the Crown Princess, together with her husband, Crown Prince Akishino, visited Ise Jingu, a major Shinto shrine complex in Mie Prefecture, and other places, completing all "Rikkoshi-no-Rei" events for the proclamation of the Crown Prince's rise to first in line to the throne.

"Together with the Crown Prince, I will pray for peace of people's daily lives at any time and fulfill my duties while supporting the Emperor and Empress," Crown Princess Kiko said.

