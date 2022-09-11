Okinawa Voting to Elect Next Governor amid Strong Typhoon Nearing

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--People in Okinawa Prefecture are voting to elect the next governor of the southern Japan prefecture on Sunday, as voting in some areas has been moved up due to a strong typhoon approaching there.

Voter turnout as of 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT) stood at 7.19 pct, up by 1.59 percentage points from the previous gubernatorial poll, held in 2018. Voting will be closed at 8 p.m.

In the election, incumbent Governor Denny Tamaki, 62, is challenged by former House of Representatives lawmaker Mikio Shimoji, 61, and Atsushi Sakima, 58, former mayor of Ginowan in the prefecture.

Tamaki, endorsed by the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, the Japanese Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi and the Social Democratic Party, is opposed to the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan to the Henoko coastal area of Nago, another Okinawa city.

As in the 2018 poll, Tamaki is supported by the "All Okinawa" camp of both conservatives and liberals against the base relocation to Henoko.

