Japan Confirms 81,491 New COVID-19 Cases

Tokyo, Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 81,491 people were newly confirmed as positive for COVID-19 in Japan on Sunday, with the daily total dropping by around 26,000 from a week before.

Across the country, 104 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, while there were 419 severely ill patients, down by 24 from the previous day.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 7,750 new infections on Sunday, down by 1,885 from a week earlier. The seven-day average of new cases dropped 23.3 pct to 9,709.7.

Among infected people in Tokyo, 24 new deaths were confirmed on the day.

The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria increased by two from the previous day to 32.

