Incumbent Tamaki Wins Okinawa Governor Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Sept. 11 (Jiji Press)--Incumbent Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki won Sunday's gubernatorial election in the southern Japan prefecture.

Tamaki's re-election means the continuation of a conflict between the prefectural government and the Japanese government over the relocation of the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air base in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal area of Nago, another Okinawa city.

Meanwhile, Tamaki is poised to focus his efforts on shoring up the prefecture's economy, which has been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The construction of a new base in Henoko was certainly a big issue (in the election)," Tamaki told reporters on Sunday night. "The result suggests that the thoughts of people in the prefecture (about the base relocation issue) haven't changed even a millimeter," he stressed.

In the election, voter turnout stood at 57.92 pct, down by 5.32 percentage points from the previous gubernatorial election, held in 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]