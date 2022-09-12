Japan Logs Nearly 700,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 696,072 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by 231,507 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative COVID-19 cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, came to 20,174,557 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly cases with 67,968, followed by Osaka with 54,036, Aichi with 47,499, Kanagawa with 36,710 and Saitama with 34,946.

Japan's COVID-19 total death toll rose by 1,563 to 42,675. The weekly gain shrank by 428 from the previous week.

