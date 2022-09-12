Japan Approves Improved COVID-19 Vaccines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry gave its approval Monday to improved COVID-19 vaccines effective against omicron variants.

The government is expected to begin administering the improved vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc., as early as next week.

The improved vaccines will first be used as a replacement for conventional versions in fourth shots for elderly people and others, expected to total about 15 million.

From mid-October, coverage will be expanded to include people aged 12 and older who have completed their second shots.

Overseas clinical trials have shown that a fourth shot using the improved Pfizer vaccine produced 1.56 times more neutralizing antibodies than a conventional vaccine and that the improved Moderna vaccine 1.75 times more.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]