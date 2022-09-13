INTERVIEW: Japan Seen Central to IPEF Negotiations

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan is seen playing a key role in negotiations under the U.S.-led Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, U.S. experts said in recent interviews.

The comments came after Japan, the United States and 12 other countries agreed Friday to start formal negotiations under the framework.

"Japan has a critical role to play in ensuring that ... new standards and rules ... are done in a manner that preserves an open and rules-based international economic order," said Mireya Solis, director for the Center for East Asia Policy Studies at the U.S. think tank Brookings Institution.

Solis noted that Japan has positioned itself as a leader of international trade diplomacy, taking the initiative in talks under the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership frameworks.

Jake Colvin, president of the U.S. National Foreign Trade Council, suggested that "Japan is already a leader when it comes to high-standard commitments in areas like an open global digital economy," stressing that Japan can help other countries see the benefits of uniting around high-standard rules.

