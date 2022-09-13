Tokyo Court Dismisses Petition against Abe State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court has dismissed a petition against the Sept. 27 state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe without holding a hearing.

In the petition, led by academic people, 576 citizens sued the government in order to block the funeral, claiming that such an event would violate the Constitution.

In a ruling dated Friday, Presiding Judge Yukito Okada declared that there is no law enabling a halt to state budget implementation through a petition, a team of lawyers for the plaintiffs said Monday.

Okada also rejected the plaintiffs' claim that the government's decision to hold the funeral would lead to a situation in which the public is obliged to mourn the death of Abe.

Meanwhile, a different section of the court will continue to examine a damages claim seeking 100 yen in consolation money per plaintiff filed by the citizens' side.

