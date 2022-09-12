Japan Logs 52,918 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 52,918 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by about 15,000 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in the country fell by seven from Sunday to 412, while 145 new deaths were logged.

In Tokyo alone, there were 5,654 new infection cases, down by 1,642 from a week earlier.

Nineteen new deaths were registered in the Japanese capital, while the number of severely ill patients was 32, unchanged from Sunday.

The seven-day average of new infections dropped 22.9 pct from a week earlier to 9,475.1.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]