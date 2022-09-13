Komeito Leader Yamaguchi Likely to Win 8th Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Komeito leader Natsuo Yamaguchi said Tuesday that he will run in the upcoming leadership election of the party, which allies with Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Yamaguchi, 70, is expected to effectively secure his eighth term as Komeito head when the party accepts candidacy applications Thursday, because nobody has shown interest in challenging him.

Komeito is set to approve Yamaguchi's re-election for an additional two-year term at a party convention Sept. 25.

"Considering the current political situation, challenges facing Komeito and voices from inside and outside the party, I want to play a role as the linchpin of party unity to overcome this difficult situation," Yamaguchi told a press conference.

"We must mobilize all of our forces to prepare for unified local elections (next spring)," he said. "I will take the lead."

