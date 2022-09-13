Kihara Did Not Report Attending Unification Church-Linked Event

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Seiji Kihara attended an event linked to the religious group known as the Unification Church but had not reported doing so to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's internal investigation, it was learned.

In a statement released Monday night, Kihara unveiled his participation in a panel discussion hosted by a Unification Church-affiliated organization in December 2016.

He had not reported his attendance in the event to the LDP before the party disclosed the results of its probe into ties between its member lawmakers and the religious group on Thursday. He reported it to the party later.

Kihara said that he was reminded of his attendance after hearing the names of national security experts who also joined the event, when it was pointed out by outsiders.

"The name of the host organization was not left in my memory or the records of (my office)," he said of his delay in reporting the event to the LDP.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]