Prefectural Funeral for Abe to Cost 63 M. Yen

Yamaguchi, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Yamaguchi prefectural government said Tuesday it will include 63 million yen in a fiscal 2022 supplementary budget as costs for a prefectural funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Abe, who was shot to death during a stump speech in July, was a House of Representatives lawmaker elected from a constituency in the western prefecture.

Following the Sept. 27 state funeral for Abe, the prefectural funeral will be held in the city of Shimonoseki on Oct. 15, expected to be attended by about 2,000 people.

The prefectural funeral costs will be shouldered by a committee comprising seven bodies including the prefectural government, the Liberal Democratic Party's Yamaguchi prefectural chapter, the prefectural assembly and the mayors' group in the prefecture. The prefectural government is expected to cover half of the costs.

In Yamaguchi, a prefectural funeral will be held for the sixth time. The one for former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe, the father of Shinzo, cost some 31 million yen.

