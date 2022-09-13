Brazilian Man May Not Be Taken into Custody Soon over Murder in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Sao Paulo, Sept. 12 (Jiji Press)--It may take time for Brazilian authorities to take the Brazilian husband of a murdered Japanese woman into custody even after they receive a wanted notice for him, a lawyer for the man suggested Monday.

The police department of Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, took procedures on Wednesday last week to place the 33-year-old man, Barbosa Anderson Robson, on the international wanted list through Interpol for allegedly killing his wife and daughter.

But the lawyer said that the notice was not confirmed to have reached Brazil as of Friday.

Barbosa's wife, Manami Aramaki, 29, and the 3-year-old daughter were killed at their apartment in Higashi Ward in the city of Sakai in Osaka last month. Barbosa returned to Brazil soon after the incident.

There were several opportunities to contract Brazil's foreign and justice ministries, but there has been no news of any request from Japan about Barbosa, the lawyer said in a statement.

