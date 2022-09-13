Police Patrol Haneda Airport before Ex-PM Abe's State Funeral

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Tuesday conducted a joint patrol at a key airport in the Japanese capital with airport officials and others ahead of the state funeral for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe later this month.

The move is intended to strengthen security cooperation between the public and private sectors at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda, which will be used by many foreign dignitaries visiting Japan to attend the funeral, and put general passengers on alert.

Some 60 people, including MPD officers stationed at the airport and security company employees, participated in the joint patrol. Security dogs searched lockers, trash bins and elsewhere for suspicious items, and leaflets were distributed calling on people to inform authorities if they notice suspicious persons or something different from normal.

"The MPD will make full efforts to guard the airport while receiving cooperation from related parties," MPD security official Yusuke Takayama said.

The state funeral for Abe, who was shot to death in July, will take place at the Nippon Budokan hall in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Sept. 27. Some 6,000 people, including VIPs in and outside the country, are expected to attend the event.

