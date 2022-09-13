Japan to Retire COVID-19 Contact Tracing App

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Sept. 13 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will retire its COVID-19 contact tracing smartphone app, in line with the end of detailed reporting on all COVID-19 cases in the country, digital transformation minister Taro Kono said Tuesday.

The government will later announce a schedule to halt the functions of the COCOA app, as well as other details of the decision, the minister said.

As the app has had a spate of glitches, such as a failure to notify users about their close contact with infected people, Kono told a press conference, "We have to fully review problems to use lessons in the next pandemic."

The minister asked COCOA users not to delete the app immediately as he hopes to conduct a survey on the use of the app.

The app, released in June 2020, has been downloaded over 40 million times.

